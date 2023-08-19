BREAKING: $1.2 BILLION WEATHER MODIFICATION PLAN! - Food Supply To COLLAPSE! - Carbon Capture

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the lunacy of the Biden administration's latest attack on the food supply as he deploys a 1.2 billion dollar plan to build direct air capture facilities in Texas and Louisiana.

These plants will suck the CO2 right out of the air which will devastate crops in the United States as they need the carbon dioxide in order for photosynthesis to occur.

There is already a food shortage, there are already crackdowns on farms and these climate lunatics are using the climate change agenda, recent fires and hurricanes as an excuse to starve the population.

This is a slow drip towards 15 Minute Cities and carbon credits on a CBDC. Get prepared now!





World Alternative Media

2023