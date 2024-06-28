© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emmanuel Macron Pushing Europe Towards WWIII-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 28 2024
10 months ago
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, in the lead-up to WWI, there was whispers of war everywhere you turned, Archduke Ferdinand was shot and off we went. In the lead-up to WWII, the whispers of war swirled around the funny little man with the funny little mustache, and in the blink of an eye, Nazi Germany rolled tanks into Austria and the world was suddenly at war. Europe in 2024 is a highly-unstable confederacy, straining at the seams, and in the midst of relentless chaos, there is one man at the center, adding fuel to the fire. That one man is Emmanuel Macron, a man who appeared as though sent on a mission, a mission that threatens to erupt into WWIII. At the moment, the political prognosticators are prophesying his imminent downfall, something that looks more and more likely as France heads into the snap election Macron himself called for. In Germany, a man by the name of Björn Höcke has revived the Nazi rallying cry of ‘Everything For Germany’, a slogan that was engraved on the daggers of SA commandos. Ever watch those videos of what happens when you add Mentos candy to Coke? Macron is the Coke, and Höcke is the Mentos, prepare for explosion.
