Maria Zeee & Martin Armstrong-NATO Plans to Send 250K Troops Into Russia; WW3 is Coming

Daily Pulse Ep 69 |Top Economist Martin Armstrong warns NATO is preparing to send 250K troops into Russia, as millions abandon a doomed Europe. The ‘Genius Act’ conceals a diabolical CBDC plot in America, which Armstrong says is the key driver for World War 3, which is inevitable. Sources tell him China will back Russia and a world-shattering conflict looms, set to ignite by late 2025.