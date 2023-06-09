Joe Biden & Hunter - Each Pocketed $5 Million in Ukrainian Bribery Scheme

Jun 8, 2023Joe Biden allegedly received $US5 million from a Burisma executive while he was US vice-president, the same company his son Hunter was involved with, according to Fox News Digital. The report comes after an FBI-generated FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme under the Obama administration where he was paid money by a foreign country in exchange for US policy decisions. The FBI had originally refrained from confirming the existence of the document but have now given the House Oversight Committee access to review it for themselves. The bureau had been hesitant in doing so to protect the safety of its “highly credible” confidential source who has worked with the FBI for over 10 years. South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has now seen the form and said it’s “worse than has been reported so far”. “[There is] damning evidence the sitting president of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme,” Congresswoman Mace told Fox News Digital.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-allegedly-paid-5-million-by-burisma-executive









