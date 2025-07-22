Tootsie - A parody about Diddy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parody of Itsy bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow polka dot bikini by Brian Hyland
All lyrics and vocals are my own. I do not own any rights to the music, which is used under current legislation permitting parody work.
For entertainment purposes only, all content is based on my own opinions, beliefs, research and lived experiences, and are not intended to cause alarm or distress, nor offend anyone. That being said, if you are offended by my content, then it simply just isn't meant for you.
Please do your own research to draw your own opinions.