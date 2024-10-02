BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Helene in Western, NC From my friends in Asheville: -The hospital can no longer sterilize equipment.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
255 views • 7 months ago

Helene in Western, NC

From my friends in Asheville:
-The hospital can no longer sterilize equipment.
-There are so many bodies in cars you can NOT count. Bodies are laying everywhere.
-There is NO AID except rescues
-100 times more dire than Katrina
-Rescue hasn’t even started in most areas
-Literally Gov Roy Cooper is doing nothing but sent 500 reservists
-Zero federal help there
-Last night CNN cut off Asheville spokesman when she started to criticize the response from Roy Cooper and Biden
-Death Toll from Katrina about 1,600. This will be WAY past y that. There are thousands missing.

