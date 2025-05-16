TCC Normal day for Ukraine - with a little help from his friends.

Sound down, car horn!!!

Adding:

Meeting between Ukraine, its handlers, and the opportunists has begun in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation is against the presence of US representatives in direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, an Interfax source stated.

The Turkish representative, after greeting, must leave direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, an Interfax source reports.

Russian media reported that Moscow had insisted the talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations proceed without U.S. involvement.

The trilateral meeting involving representatives from Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine has concluded in Istanbul, according to sources within the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Only lasted a couple hours.

Russia-Ukraine Delegations to Begin Talks in Istanbul Any Minute Now — Reports





A high-level meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul is set to begin shortly, according to media sources.

The session will open with brief welcoming statements from both sides. At Russia’s request, the Turkish and American delegations will then leave the room.

Before the formal talks begin, U.S. representatives are expected to hold a short discussion with the Russian side.