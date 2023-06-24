X22 REPORT Ep. 3100a - Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3100a - June 23, 2023

Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming





The Green New Deal is dead on arrival. Now the lithium producers say they won't be able to make the batteries. The fake food industry is in trouble, they are failing one by one. As we approach the collapse of the system, the credit collapse might push the system over the edge. Restructuring coming.

