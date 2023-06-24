X22 REPORT Ep. 3100a - Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3100a - June 23, 2023
Green New Deal Failing, Credit Drying Up, Restructuring Coming
The Green New Deal is dead on arrival. Now the lithium producers say they won't be able to make the batteries. The fake food industry is in trouble, they are failing one by one. As we approach the collapse of the system, the credit collapse might push the system over the edge. Restructuring coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!