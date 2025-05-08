BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Today, Germany BANS citizens from singing Soviet-era songs & displaying Victory symbols - with historical film from 1945
109 views • 4 months ago

Germany BANS its citizens from singing Soviet-era songs and displaying Victory symbols - Todays Germany, May 8th. 2025, reminiscent like 1945.

'Historical film. Anyone who loves freedom owes such a debt to the Red Army that it can never be repaid' — seems Germany has completely forgotten this quote by Ernest Hemingway

Pinnacle of democracy, right?


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
