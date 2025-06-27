EPISODE 430: DEATH BY COMMITTEE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del takes a hard look at the newly-overhauled CDC ACIP panel. Air Force insider Kristen Meghan blows the whistle on geoengineering. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the biggest wins and red flags from ACIP’s two-day meeting. Meanwhile, new research warns that the AI tools you’ve grown to trust may be quietly failing you. West Virginia’s governor throws his weight behind an ICAN-supported lawsuit defending vaccine exemptions, signaling a pivotal showdown in the Mountain State. A just-published SIDS study uncovers a biological pathway that could finally explain the long-debated link to early-life vaccinations. Buckle up for a packed episode that cuts through the noise and delivers the facts you won’t hear anywhere else.
Guests: Kristen Meghan, Aaron Siri, Esq., Gary Goldman, PhD