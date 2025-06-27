BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 430: DEATH BY COMMITTEE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • 2 months ago

Del takes a hard look at the newly-overhauled CDC ACIP panel. Air Force insider Kristen Meghan blows the whistle on geoengineering. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the biggest wins and red flags from ACIP’s two-day meeting.  Meanwhile, new research warns that the AI tools you’ve grown to trust may be quietly failing you. West Virginia’s governor throws his weight behind an ICAN-supported lawsuit defending vaccine exemptions, signaling a pivotal showdown in the Mountain State. A just-published SIDS study uncovers a biological pathway that could finally explain the long-debated link to early-life vaccinations. Buckle up for a packed episode that cuts through the noise and delivers the facts you won’t hear anywhere else.


Guests: Kristen Meghan, Aaron Siri, Esq., Gary Goldman, PhD

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy