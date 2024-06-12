BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TITAN SUBMERSIBLE COMMUNICATIONS LOGS WERE FAKE 📑❌ INVESTIGATION FINDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
45 views • 11 months ago

It has been less than a year since a frantic search was launched to find the the ill-fated Titan submersible, which it was later discovered imploded during its journey to the Titanic, killing all five of its passengers.


Now, the U.S. Coast Guard has determined a communication log between the vessel and its mothership was fake.


The widely-shared transcript suggested the submersible crew struggled to return to the surface.


Kyle Benning has more on this unexpected new finding as the investigation into the submersible continues, and the billionaire who is now planning his own journey to the Titanic.


For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/10529038/titan-sub-billionaire-larry-connor-titanic-wreck-triton/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxE0ZCirBG8

fakedtranscriptus coast guardsubmersibletitan submarinekyle benningcommunication logs
