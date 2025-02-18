Wrestling the Dome

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome back to occupy the land! Construction of the foundation slab is done and now we are moving on to covering it with a large, heavy-duty translucent tarp that will provide ample natural light inside.
Enjoy as Ernie and Donna use ropes and straps to tension the floor and carefully lift (drag) the dome into place. Inside, they'll be setting up the round workshop dome space. Equipped with various tools like a welder, plasma cutter, and table saws, all arranged on wheeled workstations for easy movement. Look out for coming weeks to see the dome properly lit and assembled for effective usage.