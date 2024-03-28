Quo Vadis





Mar 29, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 28, 2024





Here follows Our Lady's message to Pedro for March 28:





Dear children, your victory is in the Eucharist.





Approach the Divine Banquet and nourish yourselves in order to be spiritually strong.





Do not throw ye away the gifts that My Jesus has left you.





Days will come when ye will seek the Precious Food and in few places will you find it.





The great persecutions to the Church of My Jesus will lead many consecrated people to celebrate in secret.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Whatever happens, do not turn ye away from the truth.





Those who remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus will receive the reward of the just.





Pray ye for the Church and take loving care of your priests.





Hold ye their hands and do not allow them to fall into the abyss that Judas fell into.





For the consecrated and for you, Heaven must be the main goal.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro for February 24, 2024.





That message follows here:





Dear children, the day will come when many will search for the Precious Food and will not find it.





Multitudes will be hungry and everywhere there will be weeping and wailing.





I suffer for what comes to you.





That which is false will be embraced and the Truth of God will be rejected.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Listen to Me.





I have come from Heaven to help you.





Be docile to My Call and everything will end well for you.





Welcome My Calls and everywhere bear witness that you are of the Lord.





Do not stray from the path I have shown you.





Do not forget the lessons of the past.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydxZTG6qM9w