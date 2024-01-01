Putin addressed Russia with traditional New Year’s greetings.
Vladimir Putin addressed the military, calling them “our heroes”: A lot has been done in the past year; Russia has firmly defended its interests and values; Working for the common good has united Russian society; Russia is one country, one big family, it will become even stronger;
The biggest guarantee of Russia's future is that Russians are together.
Adding:
❗️Vladimir Putin called the attack on Belgorod an act of terrorism
“Of course, we can hit squares in Kiev and in any other city, I understand, everything is boiling inside of me too, but does it mean that we need to hit civilians? No, we will hit military targets, that’s what we’ll do.”
⚡️"We will increase high-precision strikes against military targets in Ukraine"
Adding:
The museum of Nazi collaborator Roman Shukhevych, commander of the SS battalion "Nachtigall"*, is on fire near Lvov
According to the official version of the Ukrainian side, the fire engulfed the building of the "museum" after the fall of debris from a Russian UAV.
* The Nachtigall Battalion, also known as the Ukrainian Nightingale Battalion Group, or officially as Special Group Nachtigall was a subunit under command of the German Nazi Abwehr special-operations unit Lehrregiment "Brandenburg" z.b.V. 800 in 1941.
