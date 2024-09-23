❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week September 16 - 22, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Russian forces launched another series of strikes on targets in Ukraine. In Sumy region, two substations were hit, resulting in power supply problems in the region.



▪️In neighboring Kharkiv Oblast, enemy facilities near the local TV tower came under fire. Another hit was recorded on the territory of the aviation factory where UAV production is organized.



▪️And in Odessa, the 47th berth of the commercial seaport was hit by an Iskander-M missile defense system. Also damaged was the Antigua-flagged GOLDEN LION bulk carrier, which was nearby.



▪️In turn, Ukrainian forces again launched drones at Russia's rear regions. In the Smolensk region, an enemy drone was intercepted on the approach to the town of Yelnya, without damage.



▪️The Main Missile and Artillery Directorate 107th ammunition depot in Tver Oblast came under the most massive attack. The raid resulted in a large fire at the facility.



▪️And toward the end of the week, AFU drones struck a military unit north of the village of Kamenny in Krasnodar Krai. The hit hit an ammunition depot. Over a thousand residents of the neighboring village were evacuated.



▪️As for the Kursk region, in Sujansky district Russian troops are advancing south of Obukhovka in the direction of Svedlikovo. During the week, the settlements of Daryino and Uspenovka were liberated, and there is fighting in Ivano-Daryevka and Lyubimovka.



▪️On the opposite flank of the Sujan district, Russian troops cleared the Spalnoye - Kucherov - Ozerki line and gained a foothold on it. During fierce fighting the enemy was knocked out of the settlement of Borki and pushed further to the west.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/