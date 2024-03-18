Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Is she a possible Running Mate for RFK Jr.?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who Is Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s Possible Running Mate? Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s possible presidential running mate could be Nicole Shanahan, a tech lawyer with little political experience but a track record of donating large sums to Democratic candidates, a rumor getting major traction after Mediaite discovered a website in their names registered to Kennedy’s senior adviser.
Do you find this plausible/believable? Stranger rumors swirling about his possible picks. None of them seem likely.