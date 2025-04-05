BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 5/4/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
19 views • 4 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: People are worried about the fall of the UK--some unimaginable things happening across the pond. We have more information about that helicopter crash in DC this past January. I think we should revisit Malaysia flight MH370, since we now know our government can manipulate time and space. Israeli children sing songs about the destruction of Palestine in the X Files. We're talking about the dumbing down of America through our education system. I got a few tantalizing Top Stories for you after that, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Victor Davis Hanson: President Trump’s Threefold Opposition

https://x.com/DailySignal/status/1917701174515622216


James Li - Is Big Pharma Making More Pollen?https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1918110325918056774


Tucker Carlson - Catherine Austin Fitts - 21 Trillion Dollars Missing… where is it going?https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1917040210275152370


Tim Pool - Due process does not mean a criminal trial.

https://x.com/TimcastNews/status/1915925958671954058


Pierre losing his seat made absolutely no sense. So I dug into things a bit further.

https://x.com/mario4thenorth/status/1917644241875898598


Dr. Karlyn Boresenco - ALL MEDIA IS PROPAGANDA. https://x.com/DrKarlynB/status/1915253620938784849


Candace Ep 177 CAUGHT RED HANDED: Harley Pasternak | Ryan Reynolds’ Subpoena

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWqo0gzG3kI


Benny Johnson - SHOCK: Dark TRUTH About Deadly DC Crash Revealed: Female Army Pilot REFUSED Orders! 'Intentional'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtEdYrnJKxU


Peter St Onge - Chinese factories are getting wiped out in the trade war.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1917919432619573434


Cardinal Robert Sarah, is a HARDLINER against mass migration

https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1914312758922792998/video/1


Globalists’ Plan to Control the Narrative UNVEILED!

https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1918747358759916007


Guy With Cerebral Palsy Tries Stand Uphttps://x.com/adamraycomedy/status/1912881193063764401

