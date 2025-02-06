BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vivek Ramaswamy USAID spent $26 million on smokescreen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • 7 months ago

Vivek Ramaswamy: USAID spent $26 million on smokescreen

"I don't think we should be using our taxpayer dollars to help people in foreign countries when we should be helping our own citizens here at home first," he told Fox News. 

More on Politico, one of many:

You too, Politico? Leading liberal mouthpiece caught taking over $8.6 mln in US taxpayer money

Politico’s employees reportedly didn’t get their paychecks recently thanks to a “payroll issue” blamed on a "technical error.


🌏 It turns out the online media empire received some $8.1 mln from the US federal government in 2024, with NASA, the SEC, the DoJ, and others pitching in to pay for pricy Politico Pro premium services for government employees, and GAO, State and DoD listed as its largest donors.

🌏 USAspending. gov, a database of federal government spending, charts a dramatic uptick in grants to Politico starting in 2020, with another major bump in spending seen between 2022, 2023 and 2024.

🌏 Besides the feds, Politico has apparently been taking cash from New York City, with Checkbook NYC, the city comptroller’s official transparency tool, showing the outlet recently received over $200k from the Big Apple.

🌏 It’s unclear whether USAID (which recently got caught funding the BBC) chipped in to pay for Politico as well, but Politico’s owners, German media conglomerate Axel Springer, are reported to have established links with USAID’s EMPOWER Private Sector entity in 2019. 

And more western media: 

Western media downbeat on new attempt to impeach Trump

💬 Axios: The effort, which is nothing but Democrats’ attempt to revive the anti-Trump resistance, is "almost certain to fail."

💬 Newsweek: With Republicans having a majority in the House, the attempt has "a slim chance of making it further than today's filing."

💬 Guardian: Al Green is “a firebrand politician” who repeatedly tried to impeach Trump during his first term in office, and it is unlikely he will "find much traction on his latest effort."

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy