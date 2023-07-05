Romans 2:11 For there is no respect of persons with God., this is your strawman.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romans
2:11
For there is no respect of persons with God.
Galatians 2:6
But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man's person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
Meet your strawman, youtube
https://youtu.be/1udn7rAp81s