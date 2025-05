Uploading 'Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Canada! ChemtrailH.A.A.R.P. Frequency WavesWeather Report!🛰️.mp4' (19%). Do not close this window until the upload process is complete.

Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Canada!

Chemtrail/H.A.A.R.P. Frequency Waves/Weather Report!๐Ÿ›ฐ๏ธ

Very large Weather Control Operation Today! North Pacific!

I Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!โš”๏ธ I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!๐ŸŒŽ

We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their Technologies in all of Our Videos, They(Mad Scientist) used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is & How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!

We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice! We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives!

Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!





ย โ€ข The Sharing of Bias & False News is Plaguing Our Country! Mainstream Media Needs To be Shut Down NOW

https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8





OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!๐Ÿ†˜๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿ™ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1





๐Ÿ‘‰ Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

๐Ÿ‘‰ ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

๐Ÿ‘‰ Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

๐Ÿ‘‰ Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

๐Ÿ‘‰ Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4





3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos

Watch Woman of The Dragon

https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos





Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/





GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfsยฎion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos