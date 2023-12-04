Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(4 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33176), units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled one attack of assault groups of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigades close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





Up to 35 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33177), units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled five attacks of assault groups of the AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





The enemy losses amounted to up to 280 troops, five Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.





▫️ In Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33178), units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 93rd mechanised brigades near Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The enemy lost up to 300 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33179), units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33180), one attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade near Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region) was repelled by the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire.





The enemy lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.





▫️ In Kherson direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33180), units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on clusters of manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th, 37th marines brigades near Tyaginka (Kherson region).





Up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one Giatsint howitzer have been neutralised by fire.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.





Air defence units shot down 30 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novovodyanoye, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Spornoye, and Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Zburyevka, (Kherson region) and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), as well as one HIMARS MLRS projectile.





📊 In total, 545 airplanes and 256 helicopters, 9,391 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,775 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,187 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,227 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,894 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



