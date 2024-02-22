BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
1
210 views • 02/22/2024

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:

http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For Organic Food Grade Coconut Activated Charcoal Powder:

https://www.sacredpurity.com/activatedcharcoal.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE) & IVERMECTIN! - https://bit.ly/3OJzvyc


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!


Ivermectin can kill parasites, treat cancer, and have many other positive, beneficial effects on people who ingest it safely and correctly.


But some people make the mistake of taking way too much Ivermectin, if this happens, you need to ideally do something ASAP to combat this mistake. In this video, "What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!" you can find out exactly what to do if this happens to you!


If you want to learn about this, watch this video, "What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin parasite detox protocolivermectin parasite detoxivermectin protocolivermectin human doseivermectin side effectsivermectin overdosewhat you should do if you take too much ivermectintaken too much ivermectinwhat to do if you take too much ivermectinivermectin human dosingivermectin dosing guidelineshow to safely take
