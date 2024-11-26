EXPOSED: PHARMA & DEADLY FOODS! - Both Physical & Mental Health Problems Are SKYROCKETING!

See the work being done at Cybin and how you can get involved HERE:

https://ir.cybin.com/overview/default.aspx





Josh Sigurdson talks with Doug Drysdale, the CEO of Cybin about the skyrocketing problems we see worldwide and especially in the United States when it comes to both physical and mental health.

The two issues are connected completely as many of the mental health problems we see today are directly connected to the processed foods people are eating from the local grocery stores. On top of this obvious problem, people are also falling prey now more than EVER to big pharma as dependency on anti-depressants and SSRIs continues to climb endangering the mental health of the person it's supposed to be curing.

What is the purpose behind this move to make people sick, weak and dependent?

Well, there are so many solutions available out there and Doug Drysdale at Cybin has done major studies on Psilocin engineered from psilocybin mushrooms as well as DMT and MDMA. With the FDA giving them the go ahead and the incredibly successful trials that have been published, many are looking to these innovations as a way to end pharma dependency and potentially cure things like depression.





In this video, Mr. Drysdale breaks down these innovations and talks about the work Cybin is doing.





World Alternative Media

2024