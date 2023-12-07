Signs of the end times: it’s Sodom and Gomorrah all over again! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

DISCLAIMER: I do not approve all of the images in the video but it does give you an idea where the world is at.



Credits to @mightywoman77.





Humanity has not learned. It’s Sodom and Gomorrah all over again as sexual deviants are flaunting themselves naked in public to pervert the minds of children. We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah, both of which were miserably destroyed by God for their sexual perversions in Genesis 19:24.





As it is written in Jude 1:18-23: How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts. These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit.





But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh.





It’s never too late for homosexuals, lesbians, transgender people, adulterers and fornicators to turn to Christ. His salvation is available to you as to all of humanity.





Please turn to Christ and stop living in the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life as the world shall pass away and the lust thereof (1 John 2:15-17).





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].