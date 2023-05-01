BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The NASA Document That Reveals Everything
J Wilderness
J Wilderness
77 followers
215 views • 05/01/2023

Link to NASA document: https://www.metabunk.org/attachments/future-strategic-issues-and-warfare-pdf.3295

An important NASA document via Dennis Bushnell (Chief Scientist) from 2001. It has been covered widely, but perhaps not for a while, and coupled with a speech from Dennis more recently in 2018 should drive the message home pretty clearly about where the World is headed.

Thumbnail source: https://www.nogeoingegneria.com/effetti/politicaeconomia/2025-the-future-of-war-guerra-futura-dennis-bushnell-nasa

Credit to A Girl for additional research: https://twitter.com/unknown55177949

