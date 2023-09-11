INSIDER MIKES WARNING / ( GET READY FOR FALLEN ANGELS-NOT ALIEN) / FALLEN BEINGS SEEN-RAPTURE SOON / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 10, 2023





INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD GIVES URGENT SERIOUS WARNING DAYS AGO-YOU BETTER GET READY FOR FALLEN ANGELS TO BE INTRODUCED PLUS TO MANKIND PLUS FALLEN ANGEL TECHNOLOGY( NOT OF OR FROM "ALIENS")THE BIBLICAL FALLING AWAY IS COMING FAST AND IMMINENT-WHATS ALREADY HERE+WHATS COMING ARE FALLEN IN NATURE ( THEY AREN'T HERE TO SAVE MANKIND AND THE ANCIENT ONES THE FALLEN WATCHERS SHALL BE THE SOON GLOBAL EXCUSE TO WHY CHRISTIANS WERE RAPTURED WHEN THE RAPTURE SOON TAKES PLACE ( DONT BUY INTO MAINSTREAM LIES-YESHUA JESUS IS AT THE DOOR-WAKE UP NOW!!! 2 MEN CATCH 3 FALLEN DEMONIC BEINGS IN SOUTH AMERICA WHERE MULTIPLE VERY REAL REPORTS ARE COMING OUT OF FALLEN ONES ATTACKING MULTIPLE PEOPLE ( 1 OF THE DEMONIC BEINGS SCREAMS LIKE A WITCH-LOCAL SOUTH AMERICAN PEOPLE CALLING IT "WITCH CREATURE")YES PICTURES+VIDEO EVIDENCE IS REAL OF WHATS HERE AND COMING-TIME FOR REPENTANCE AND SEEKING GOD+GODS SON YESHUA ( JESUS CHRIST) /READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 9/10/23... i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence though to I also show biblical signs on earth also and things related to bible prophecy.. For this videos main notes please go look under my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are above all other notes if watching on YouTube. If watching from Facebook read all notes with this. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





credited video clip at end of my video credited to a man in south America who caught 3 fallen demonic creatures and its not fake footage but more than real mankind will soon deal with alot as the ancient fallen ones are showing themselves again not alien as history channel pushes but the ancient nephillim and watchers fallen Angel's in satans literal army. link here to anyone who wants the footage-

• DE ÚLTIMO MOMENTO‼️Se grabó una ฿ⱤɄJ₳... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI2lt73bGtA&t=0s





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ2V7n9Qd0w