[Sep 5, 2018] TFR - 131 - Revolutionary Radio with Alexander Lawrence: Who Is Asshur? Is He The First Who Shall Be Last?

In this pre-recorded broadcast, I interviewed Alexander Lawrence. We briefly discussed his previous book, “Leviathan’s Ruse” and then moved on to discuss Biblical cosmology and a character named Nimrod, who may have also gone by the name of Asshur (the Assyrian). He created the first World Order and we believe he’ll be heading up the New World Order as the End Times tyrant known as the Antichrist. And at the end of this broadcast we discussed how you can help bring this story to the mainstream public with a fiction novel series called “Reign of the Rebel.” See the link below for more…





website: kck.st/2vZSDiX





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy