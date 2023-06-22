Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 21 June 2023⚡️

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 21





▪️The AFU once again attempted to strike the Moscow region territory.





All drones involved in the attack were neutralized by electronic warfare forces.





▪️Meanwhile, the enemy continues to shell the border Sudzha district of the Kursk Region.





The village of Gornal' came under fire: windows in one of the houses were broken. Civilians were not injured.





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, Russian troops continue to expand their zone of control in the forest area near Kreminna.





The enemy is launching counterattacks to stabilize the front line, but they are all successfully repelled.





▪️North of the Avdiivka fortification, medium-intensity position fighting continues near Krasnohorivka.





All attempts by the enemy to take the lead only end in significant losses





▪️At the same time, Russian troops attempted to storm the eastern districts of Avdiivka.





The advance units cut into the enemy's defenses and uncovered AFU firing positions, which are currently being hit with artillery strikes.





▪️In the Rivnopillya salient, the enemy, supported by armored vehicles, conducts raids to the west of Makarivka.





Russian drones detect advancing AFU groups and target them with artillery fire.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops have been fighting all day to retake positions in P'yatykhatky.





By the end of the day, the AFU controlled only a small northern part of the settlement.