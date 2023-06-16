Following The Science- Die If You Do, Die If We Don't

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So what do we do?
Proverbs 14:12 KJV Bible
“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”
Revelation 9:6 KJV Bible
6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
Revelation 12:9 KJV Bible
9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.