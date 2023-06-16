Following The Science- Die If You Do, Die If We Don't

So what do we do?

Proverbs 14:12 KJV Bible

“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”

Revelation 9:6 KJV Bible

6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.

Revelation 12:9 KJV Bible

9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.