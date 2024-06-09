BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HUNTER'S 🫣 HOTEL HIJINKS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
289 views • 11 months ago

Ummmmmm..... first P-diddy, and now Hunter Biden.


Thanks must go to OMGITSFLOOD for this - he's running a rare Sunday shoah before the National Top 40, which begins at 11:00 AM!


https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/SFS-060824:7


https://NationalTop40.com


https://odysee.com/@BigFloppaLive:4/NT40.21:0 - now playing!


VfB used a different source, as it has a Community Note attached!


Clearly that is not Hunter Biden. Pause the video right as he pulls her back into the room and look at his tattoos. Now do a simple Google search for Hunter Biden's back tattoos. They are not the same.


https://x.com/CREarle/status/1326900944152514560?t=8xylI6bbwOepjyS6B-ssTg&s=19


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13289323/Hunter-Biden-tattoo-beach-son-Beau-sentimental-meaning.html


https://www.quora.com/Does-Hunter-Biden-have-any-tattoos


Oy to da vey! Things are getting spicy, indeed


Source: https://x.com/ValVenisEnt/status/1799550994461995410


Thumbnail: https://mavink.com/explore/Hunter-Biden-Laptop-Niece [replaced the thumb with a clip from the video, as per thereBtheotherwon2wherethat1is's comments - didn't notice Vincent James at first; don't want him thinking I'm just ripping off thumbs - VJ knows what's up]


"...it's not....there is a rectangular filter between his shoulders at 00:57 in an attempt to indicate Hunter's Finger Lakes tattoo...."


"..I did a screen shot at 00:57 and enlarged the image...there was a distinct overlay on the upper back in an attempt to make it look like his tattoo of the Finger Lakes....damn, I can't stand liars...."


There is some attempt to obfuscate the tattoos somewhat...but who is the girl, then...🔞


Anons calling for the 3rd temple and 2,800 goyim slaves: ☭


GeminiTwistAlaska

Those allowed to live will come crawling begging at our feet. To worship and serve the Supreme Chosen people for all eternity


LolaRegularCastle

nah - it'z gunna be anuddah shoah, yids

Keywords
hunter bidenashley bidencommunity noteshotel hijinksfinger lakes tattoos
