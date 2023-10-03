BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Like a tsunami!! Monstrous tidal waves hit the South African coast!
High Hopes
1697 views • 10/03/2023

Forces of Nature


Sep 17, 2023


On September 16, destructive waves hit the coast of South Africa.

The country's weather service has issued a Level 5 warning for damaging winds and waves.

Storm surges have caused damage to a number of coastal communities in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Waves up to seven meters high and winds of 70 kilometers per hour were recorded.

Numerous beaches and municipal infrastructure were damaged.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y40vWZXkoYc

tsunamisouth africawavescoaststorm surgecape townforces of nature
