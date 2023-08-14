Summer Good News In Canada with Sammy Robinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s summertime! To lighten things up, this week we are bringing a good news story to you about how pro-athletes have been giving back to the next generation in a powerful way over the past months.
Red Zone is a special initiative bringing former NFL coaches and former NFL players together with young athletes for a time of skill training and spiritual inspiration. They recently had a successful event in Calgary.
Sammy Robinson joins us this week to share what it’s all about, what happened and why these pros are doing what they do.
He also has a special encouragement just for you at the end of the interview.
Thanks for joining us.
