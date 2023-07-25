© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having superiority in manpower and heavy equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction, have locked themselves in well-organized defense of Russian positions, on the Svatove sector of the front, the situation with the advancing Russian troops looks exactly the opposite. The Russian army in this sector of the front managed not only to maintain the pace of offensive actions but also to force the enemy to start sending his reserves into battle.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN