What is Digital Freedom? An Internet Bill of Rights (first draft)

The video titled "Defining Digital Freedom: The Vision and Principles" presented by the Virtual Web Master, delves into the concept of digital freedom and outlines the foundational principles upon which the Digital Freedom Alliance stands. The speaker introduces the Digital Freedom Alliance website, a collective of IT professionals and individuals concerned with digital privacy, and expresses their commitment to projects that enhance digital freedom.

Digital freedom is described as a vision for a digital world where individual privacy, security, and autonomy are paramount. This vision promotes a decentralized internet free from monopolistic control by any government or business, empowering individuals to control their data, express themselves freely, and engage in online communities that reflect their values.

The video outlines ten principles for digital freedom:

1. **Freedom from Monopolistic Control:** Advocating for a diverse, competitive, and open digital ecosystem through decentralization.

2. **Volunteerism and Community-Driven Standards:** Encouraging internet use based on virtual communities with active participation, self-governance, and community-set standards.

3. **Right to Private Digital Spaces:** Upholding the autonomy of individuals and groups to create and maintain their digital spaces based on shared values.

4. **Freedom of Expression:** Supporting the right to freely express ideas and opinions through digital mediums, while respecting others' digital spaces.

5. **Individual Privacy Rights:** Emphasizing control over personal data, including decisions on data sharing and protection from unauthorized surveillance.

6. **Access to Information:** Advocating for unrestricted access to information without censorship, while allowing individuals control over their exposure to content.

7. **Right to Anonymity:** Ensuring the right to use the internet without forced identity revelation.

8. **Control Over Personal Data:** Enabling individuals to manage their digital footprint, including data correction and deletion.

9. **Inclusivity, Accessibility, and Net Neutrality:** Promoting an accessible digital world for all, alongside net neutrality to ensure equal data treatment.

10. **Openness, Interoperability, and Security:** Advocating for open standards, interoperability, and a secure internet to protect against digital threats.

The speaker emphasizes that these principles require individual responsibility and action, rather than reliance on central enforcement. The video suggests that by educating ourselves and making informed choices, we can create the internet envisioned by these principles.

In conclusion, "Defining Digital Freedom: The Vision and Principles" calls for a return to the original concepts of the internet—free from the influence of big tech and government control. By embracing these principles and building virtual communities, individuals can protect themselves and foster a diverse, inclusive, and secure digital environment.

