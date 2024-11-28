Israel tortured & killed renowned Palestinian surgeon Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh while holding him in captivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New report: Israel tortured and killed renowned Palestinian surgeon Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh while holding him in captivity.
Dr Adnan Al-Bursh worked around the clock while documenting the horror unfolding around him.
Article about him:
'He was the light of my life and I lost him': How a famous surgeon died in an Israeli prison after being taken from Gaza hospital
https://news.sky.com/story/he-was-the-light-of-my-life-and-i-lost-him-how-a-famous-surgeon-died-in-an-israeli-prison-after-being-taken-from-gaza-hospital-13253157