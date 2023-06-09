EPOCH TV | Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Kash's Korner with Jan Jekeliek
Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.
He explains why President Trump is covered under the Presidential Records Act & the fact that the Espionage Act does not supersede the Presidential Records Act.
Basically the whole indictment is bogus.
full episode: https://www.theepochtimes.com/kashs-corner-live-trump-indictment-two-tier-system-of-justice-and-what-this-means-for-america_5322644.html