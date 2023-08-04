Organs RIPPED From Kids In China & Ukraine Illegal Organ Harvesting A Billion Dollar Industry

Stew Peters Show





August 3, 2023





Make no mistake, illegal organ harvesting is rampant in China.

Jim Ferguson, British businessman and former parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party, is back with Stew to discuss organ trafficking and what must be done to stop it.

According to one assessment, the illegal organ market in China is worth more than one and a half billion dollars a year.

The chief victims are practitioners of the Chinese religion Falun Gong.

Ukraine is the world’s central node for trafficking of every kind.

Russian soldiers on the ground have testified to the discovery of all kinds of horrors.

It’s not just biolabs but it’s also literal child trafficking.

Meanwhile, according to recent Russian media reports, a so-called “charity worker” was just caught red-handed, trying to take an 11-year-old out of the country to sell their organs.

The story goes that the worker bought the child off his mother for five thousand dollars, and told her the boy would be taken to safety in the European Union.

Instead, the plan was to sell him off to the next stage of human traffickers for twenty-five thousand dollars.

This gets minimal coverage in the American press.

Why would we need to look abroad to find stories of children having their organs harvested?

We have plenty of that here in the West with the cult of transgenderism.

The global elites who are very wealthy not only have an interest in sex trafficking children but they also want their organs and blood.

Adrenochrome is a giant industry and costs 20 times more than heroin.

When the Pizzagate story broke there were reports of rooms used to torture children.

The fact the mainstream media refuses to cover any of these atrocities means they are likely in on the satanic scheme.

We live in the Empire of Lies and we must band together and expose the truth.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34gjbs-organs-ripped-from-kids-in-china-and-ukraine-illegal-organ-harvesting-a-bil.html