In Mariupol, the FSB and the Russian National Guard detained 20 illegal migrants from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. As a result of operational activities, eight people were expelled from Russia.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that foreign citizens were charged under articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation on violating the regime of stay in the Russian Federation. Filtration and inspection activities in the DPR, carried out jointly by the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian National Guard, are currently ongoing.