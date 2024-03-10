ENCOURAGING ONE ANOTHER TO WORSHIP AND FELLOWSHIP 2, Hebrews 10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9; Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19, 20240309

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hebrews
10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9;
Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)
24 and let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works:
25 not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. Amen! (Hebrews 10:23-25)
