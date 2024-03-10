BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ENCOURAGING ONE ANOTHER TO WORSHIP AND FELLOWSHIP 2, Hebrews 10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9; Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19, 20240309
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
03/10/2024

Hebrews 10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9;
Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19

GOD’s Holy Sabbath: 20240309

 

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

 

23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) 

24 and let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: 

25 not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. Amen! (Hebrews 10:23-25)


Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

