🇷🇺Russian Emergencies Ministry employees destroyed a high-explosive aerial bomb in Volgograd.
A FAB-100 aerial bomb from the Great Patriotic War was discovered during excavation work.
Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, is a city in southwest Russia, on the western bank of the Volga River. It was the site of WWII’s Battle of Stalingrad