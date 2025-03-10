© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Disrespected Trucker - Weirdest thing I've seen on the internet today.
Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1898522012303192162
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9mt9yh
In other news:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/people-baffled-man-who-walks-27432760
https://www.timesnownews.com/viral/viral-video-man-walks-on-all-fours-every-day-like-a-human-dog-heres-why-article-92763083