Knights of the Temple - Infernal Crusade (2004, Playstation 2)

Knights of the Temple is an action-adventure developed by Swedish company Starbreeze and published by TDK Mediactive. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for PC; Xbox and Gamecube.



You play Paul de Raque, a Templar Knight in the middle ages. Upon returning to Europe after a crusade, he finds a friend of his dying the woods, holding a letter and telling about a monestry and the devil with his dying breath. From the letter, Paul learns that his chioldhood friend, Adelle, was been taken away by a bishop to investigate the divine powers she has. As Adelle has not returned, her mother begs to investigate. When Paul arrives at the bishop's monestry, he discovers strange things. The bishop died years ago, yet his coffin is empty and people have apparently have seen him. Moreover, most people at the monestry soon turn out to be bloodthirsty lunatics. Paul soon finds out there is something very sinister going on from which must rescue Adelle.



Knights of the Temple - Infernal Crusade consists mostly of fighting with only occasional puzzles. Paul has normal and a heavy attack, a block and a special attack. Over the course of the game, you unlock various combos Paul can perform. You start of with a sword, and later you also get an axe, a mace and a bow. The bow is used in first-person mode and has limited ammo. You can switch weapons any time. Later in the game, Paul learns some divine powers, which give an attack boost or regain health, for example.

