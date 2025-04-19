BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NBA rookie of the year destroyed by VAXX induced CLOTS
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
354 views • 5 months ago

Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot in his right shoulder. The Spurs announced the diagnosis in February 2025 after Wembanyama had been experiencing discomfort and fatigue. He was expected to make a full recovery and return for the next season. Wembanyama has since been able to do some conditioning and lifting, but is still not engaging in contact work.

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
clotsvictor wembanyamanba rookie of the year
