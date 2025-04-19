NBA rookie of the year destroyed by VAXX induced CLOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot in his right shoulder. The Spurs announced the diagnosis in February 2025 after Wembanyama had been experiencing discomfort and fatigue. He was expected to make a full recovery and return for the next season. Wembanyama has since been able to do some conditioning and lifting, but is still not engaging in contact work.
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/