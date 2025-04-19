NBA rookie of the year destroyed by VAXX induced CLOTS

Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a blood clot in his right shoulder. The Spurs announced the diagnosis in February 2025 after Wembanyama had been experiencing discomfort and fatigue. He was expected to make a full recovery and return for the next season. Wembanyama has since been able to do some conditioning and lifting, but is still not engaging in contact work.

