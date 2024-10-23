BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Review & Summary: Christian Nations
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 7 months ago

Comparing the early Twentieth Century "dictatorship of the Proletariat" to today's religion of "our Democracy!"
It is a cult, and it is a religionm and it's adherents, then and now, are Satan's own synagogue.
These non-democratic movements (both of them) are forced upon the people because those in power (the devil's children) don't believe we have proper class consciousness;  therefore, their "dictatorship of the (either democracy or proletariat) is used to force you to adopt what (they believe) is in your best interests.

The Church will either submit (which it has so far) to Satan's children, or it will, like John the Baptist, Jeremiah, Stephen, Jesus, and Paul utterly refute the lies of the Jews and determine to build explicitly Christian nation-states.  This is not an "election cycle" decision -- it was take 30-40 years and be very difficult. Choose your side now.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

Keywords
christiannationdemocracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy