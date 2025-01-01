BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Washington's Unstoppable Superweapon & How to Begin Defending Against It
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
195 views • 6 months ago

"At first glance, the NED and other US efforts to control political and information space around the globe don’t appear to be “weapons” at all. Upon closer inspection, they represent the most devastating “weapons of mass destruction” employed this 21st century. They represent a serious threat to global peace, stability, and prosperity. Equally serious efforts must be made to expose and defend against them."


Resources:

NEO - Washington’s Unstoppable Superweapon (Dec. 24, 2024):

https://journal-neo.su/2024/12/24/washingtons-unstoppable-superweapon/

NYT - MISSIONARIES FOR DEMOCRACY: U.S. AID FOR GLOBAL PLURALISM (1986):

https://www.nytimes.com/1986/06/01/world/missionaries-for-democracy-us-aid-for-global-pluralism.html

NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html

The New Yorker - The Redirection (2007):

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection

Guardian - US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/nov/26/ukraine.usa

NBC News - Analysis: U.S. Cozies Up to Kiev Government Including Far Right (2014):

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/ukraine-crisis/analysis-u-s-cozies-kiev-government-including-far-right-n66061

NED - Damon Wilson:

https://www.ned.org/experts/damon-wilson/

Atlantic Council (YouTube) - Damon Wilson Frontlines of Freedom Remarks (2018):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kI4QDm5G-pE&t=423s

NED - Asia:

https://www.ned.org/region/asia/

East Turkistan Government in Exile (Washington D.C.) - About the ETGE:

https://east-turkistan.net/about-the-etge/

UN - UN Charter (Full Text):

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/un-charter/full-text

NED - UYGHUR HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY ACT BUILDS ON WORK OF NED GRANTEES (2020):

https://www.ned.org/uyghur-human-rights-policy-act-builds-on-work-of-ned-grantees/

World Uyghur Congress - About:

https://www.uyghurcongress.org/en/introducing-the-world-uyghur-congress/

Telegraph - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 13, 2024):

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/12/13/uyghur-fighters-in-syria-vow-to-come-for-china-next/

Beyond Boundaries 03 - Situation of the Uyghurs in China and how we can help them (2020):

https://www.facebook.com/smopolscichula/photos/a.125460567651531/1532787436918830/?type=3&source=57&_rdr

Uyghur Human Rights Project (NED-funded) - Staff (including Louisa Greve):

https://uhrp.org/staff/

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s FARA disclosure (2019):

https://efile.fara.gov/docs/6582-Supplemental-Statement-20190930-2.pdf

Bloomberg - Thailand Needs Hyperloop, Not China-Built High-Speed Rail, Junta Critic Says (2018):

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-01/junta-critic-says-thailand-needs-hyperloop-not-china-built-rail

BBC - High-speed train company Hyperloop One shuts down (2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67801235

Future Forward (YouTube) - Thanathorn J. Hyperloop proposal (2019):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-voKCHK1nT8&t=3465s


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nedthe new atlasusa power
