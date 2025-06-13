BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Supporters not allowed in Massachusetts, or just ME???!!!
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 3 months ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114676080723040783  My Steven G. Erickson face will get me noticed wherever I walk in front of any camera connected to internet, & DHS FEMA Mossad tracks the GPS on my phone. It is something I am giving you permission to FOI Request for.

I am SvenVonErick on X. #WBNemesis if you want to video chat with me to post on social media or just to talk, get Viber App, my # 1 860 574 0695. In first text, who are you, where are you contacting me from, what do you want, & do you want conversation on, or off the record. If you can't answer simple qiin 1st contact I don't want to talk to you. My video counter freezes & resets to low numbers. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114672386279904487 

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick  

Mainly 2 & 4 letter words are changed in video descriptions & social media AFTER I have posted. Titles of video changed & VIDEO itself changed after posting with new & some content deleted. Ask me if I said it or if I posted it Bedford NH FBI & IDF Policing Salem New Hampshire PD Bedford SWATTING me your Israel & China Provided Genocide Weapons. 

Keywords
racismsatireuspropagandaconspiracyopinioninjustice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy