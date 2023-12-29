Why You Can’t Fly on The Concorde ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of At Our Wits’ End

Have you ever wondered why you can't fly from New York to London on the supersonic Concorde? Why didn't we go back to the moon or colonize Mars?

This book makes the case that it's because we've hit peak intelligence as a civilization, we're losing our wits and lack the smarts to accomplish anything really noteworthy.

3:00 We’re becoming less intelligent

5:45 Why is this controversial!

7:50 What is intelligence?

9:25 Is IQ a valid measure of intelligence?

17:17 Intelligence is heritable

25:37 Execution = civilization

27:00 What about the Flynn Effect?

32:22 Declining intelligence

38:04 Macro innovation vs micro innovation

40:15 Why is this happening?

42:20 Fertility vs intelligence

48:48 The welfare state

52:00 Cycles of civilization

56:56 "Love” - a dysgenic agent?

1:00:26 A silver lining…

1:04:04 Will transhumanism save us from the impending Idiocracy?





Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/274-at-our-wits-end

Order 💲 Book

https://amzn.to/2WvPphA





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.