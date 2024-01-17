Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 16, 2024

Episode 2195 - Another 35 year old dies from vaccine induced heart attack? Thoughts are so powerful! Trump wins Iowa! Who gives us the candidates? Hulk Hogan saves the day. Is Harvard antisemitic? Pregnancy and diet sodas cause autism? Plus much more High energy must listen show!
