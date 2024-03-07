© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Mads Gilbert Describes the Level of Destruction in Palestine’s Gaza by the “Occupation Army of the Israeli State”
“I don’t think there has been any military attack on another people with such a brutal, systematic viciousness and brutality — the number of civilians killed.”
➡️ Full Interview (http://trt.world/vdk4)
Source @Real World News