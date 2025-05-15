© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr.Lavrov speaks the sad known truth as to why Libya under Ghadhafi was destroyed because of it's Independent sovereign policies and the financial dealings with then French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
Never believe it when the West talks about human rights and democracy, it's all manipulation of the masses to pass their globalist neo-con satanic agendas. Rest in Power Ghadhafi .